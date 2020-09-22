Google is pulling the plug on paid Chrome extensions over the next year

- Sep. 22nd 2020 9:14 am PT

0

Earlier this year, Google announced some changes to the Chrome Web Store in an effort to curb malicious extensions. Now, Google is announcing that paid Chrome extensions will no longer be available.

Following a temporary suspension on paid extensions this year due to fraudulent transactions, Google will pull the plug on paid extensions entirely over the next several months. Developers haven’t been able to submit new paid extensions since March, but this week’s announcement confirms that paid extensions won’t be coming back at all. Further, the free trial option offered by the Chrome Web Store will go away on December 1.

On February 21, 2020, all paid Chrome extensions will lose access to payments through the Web Store. Sometime later in the year, too, Google will pull the plug on its licensing API that enables developers to verify that a user has actually paid for the extension.

For developers who still want to monetize their extensions, Google says they’ll need to migrate to both another payment processor and a new licensing API.

The Chrome Web Store payments system is now deprecated and will be shut down over the coming months. There are many other ways to monetize your extensions, and if you currently use Chrome Web Store payments, you’ll need to migrate to one of them.

Odds are that most people haven’t even purchased a Chrome extension before, so this change may not matter all that much. Going forward, though, any Chrome extension that requires a paid element will need to be using billing details and methods aside from what Google has long offered.

More on Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Chrome Web Store

Chrome Web Store

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches