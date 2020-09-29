We are less than 24 hours away from Launch Night In and have already seen some last minute leaks. The latest comes from the Canadian Google Store, which this evening briefly revealed how Chromecast with Google TV buyers in that country will get six months of free Netflix.

A Reddit user spotted the unannounced Chromecast with Google TV on the Canadian Google Store’s special offers page. We get another view of the upcoming streaming dongle and voice remote in white. It will cost $69 CAD, compared to $49 in the United States. For comparison, the Chromecast Ultra costs $69 in the US and $90 in Canada.

However, what’s more interesting is how you’ll get “6 months of Netflix,” with both new and existing subscribers — notably — qualifying. According to the fine print before it was removed, this is for the “Standard” plan that allows for 1080p streaming on two screens at a time, which costs $12.99 stateside. The terms — available in full below — say that you’ll get six months of free service as long as you purchase before December 31, 2021.

This is a significant offer that essentially pays for the new Chromecast. It comes as the included remote features a dedicated button (alongside YouTube) to launch the popular streaming service.

Google has since removed the Chromecast with Google TV special offer that touts Netflix. This was presumably an early reveal on the part of the Google Store, but it could also just be early marketing copy that has since changed. It’s possible that this deal is only available on devices purchased through the Google Store, which would be a phenomenal incentive to buy directly.

Another unknown is whether any other country will get the same six month offering. Those that managed to to snag a new Chromecast early in the US did not get any literature or any communication referencing this deal. Of course, they all purchased from third-party retailers.

Eligible Chromecast with Google TV purchases on the Google Store between 09/30/2020 and 12/31/2021 include 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan 2-screen plan (total current value $83.94). Offer applies only to the following SKUs while supplies last and subject to availability: GA02764-CA, GA02765-CA, GA02766-CA. Limit 3 per customer / Google Account. If you return the device within the allowable return period and have already redeemed the Netflix offer, you will be refunded $69.99 (cost of the Chromecast device). If you return the device within the allowable return period and have not redeemed the Netflix offer, you will be refunded the entire amount charged. To redeem Netflix offer, customers must set up an eligible Chromecast with Google TV device and follow instructions to apply offer value to a Netflix account by 03/01/2022. Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers. Not redeemable or refundable for cash, and cannot be exchanged. Offer value may be applied to a different Netflix streaming plan under the same account; exchanges in this manner may alter the duration of the offer. Netflix price plans subject to change and the duration of the offer value may be prorated accordingly. A Netflix compatible device (manufactured and sold separately) and broadband Internet connection are required to watch instantly. See www.netflix.com/termsofuse. Visit g.co/cast/netflix for more information on redeeming your Netflix offer. Offer subject to applicable law and void where prohibited.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: