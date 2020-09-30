Someone in the UK unboxed a Google Pixel 5 retail demo unit [Video]

Google Pixel 5 review units probably aren’t shipping out to tech publications for a week or two and the phone itself isn’t landing in customers hands until the end of October, but someone in the UK managed to get their hands on a Pixel 5 retail demo unit somehow and posted a video of it to YouTube today…

There’s not exactly anything new to learn in the video, but it is our first look at the phone, its retail box, and all of its accompanying accessories in the flesh.

We had full coverage of the Pixel 5 after its announcement during the Launch Night In event earlier today. As Google confirmed, the phone has a 6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, a 4080 mAh battery, an ultrawide camera, and a handful of new software features.

One minor tidbit that this video confirms for the first time is that the box does include the USB-A to USB-C adapter for switching from another phone to the Pixel.

Warning: The video has atrocious music that plays way too loud.

