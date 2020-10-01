Deals: Pixel 5 pre-orders up to $550 off with trade, Fossil smartwatches, more

Today’s best deals include Pixel 5 pre-order sales, Fossil smartwatches, and V-MODA headphones. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Pixel 5 sees first discounts

Yesterday, Google took the virtual stage to unveil a slew of new hardware including its latest flagship device. The Pixel 5 arrives with all of Google’s newest technology, including 5G connectivity, 12 and 16MP cameras, and a 6-inch OLED display. Pre-orders have officially kicked off with a few retailers and carriers offering launch day promotions, all of which you’ll find down in our roundup of the best Pixel 5 deals.

Fossil takes extra 30% off smartwatches

Fossil is currently taking an extra 30% off its collection of smartwatches starting at $54. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on the Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch for $99. Having originally sold for $275, it has recently been trending around $141, with today’s offer marking the first notable price drop we’ve seen in months and matching the all-time low.

Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. The build is rounded out with a stainless steel casing that pairs with your choice of leather or Milanese loop-style bands.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones at $100

Amazon is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $100 in red. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the best we’ve seen since July, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Delivering the brand’s signature stylings with red accenting, vegan leather, and black metal trim, V-MODA’s Crossfade headphones pack 50mm drivers. On top of 12-hour battery life per charge, you can count on a fast refuel feature that gives you three hours of listening with just three minutes on the charger. Plus, there’s memory foam and built-in microphones to round out the features.

