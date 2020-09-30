Google Event Live Blog + News Hub: Watch Google announce Pixel 5, 4a 5G, Chromecast, Nest Audio, and more

It’s September 30th and while there’s no formal in-person Made by Google event this year, the time for the Launch Night In livestream has finally arrived. 9to5Google’s Google Event Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Google. The event kicks off at 11 am PT/2 PM ET, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground (our homes), and all the latest news as it develops…

How to stream Launch Night In

TL;DR the Made by Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 11 am PT/2 PM ET. Google is also streaming the event on the Launch Night In website.

Google Pixel 4a (5G)

Google Pixel 5

Google Nest Audio

Google Chromecast with Google TV

— Google’s Launch Night In event is today! We’re definitely sad not to be in person, but there’s something nice about covering this from home. I mean, there aren’t that many surprises to look for, right?

— We know Google’s announcing at least four products today, for those that haven’t been following along: a better version of the Pixel 4a (or worse version of the Pixel 5?) called the Pixel 4a 5G, a Pixel 5 (with 5G, of course), a new Chromecast with Google TV (it’s back!), and a new Nest Audio speaker.

— Last minute Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 leaks. They show us nothing new.

— You may have missed this over night. The Google Store in Canada briefly put up an advertisement for the new Chromecast with a Netflix promotion. Google gonna Google.

— Nikkei doesn’t have the greatest of expectations for the new Google phones in terms of units shipped. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be bad phones though!

— The Launch Night In page has a countdown and there’s some fun and smooth jazz playing. You can even play along on your keyboard. Fun times in lieu of an actual in person event!

Follow our live blog while you play typing jazz on the Launch Night In site https://t.co/fAoHjpXpzd pic.twitter.com/wZShP7qduS — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) September 30, 2020

