The OxygenOS 10.0.8 and 10.3.5 updates are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with a couple of important fixes and the September 2020 security patch in tow.

Announced over on the official OnePlus Forums, the stable updates have been heading out for at least the past 24 hours or so to devices. The most notable addition is that of the September 2020 security patch, but there are some important fixes for OnePlus 7 Pro owners.

[Update 10/05]: The OxygenOS 10.0.13 and 10.3.5 OTA updates are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with an almost identical changelog and the headline September 2020 security patch. Given the similar nature of the OnePlus 7 and 7T series hardware, we were expecting an update for late 2019’s flagship OnePlus hardware — and the firm has duly delivered.

OxygenOS 10.0.13 and 10.3.5 were confirmed in an official post over on the OnePlus Forums. As we have already mentioned, this changelog is actually identical to the OnePlus 7 series update seen late last week. If you do have a OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro handset, then you should be able to get your hands on the update very soon — if not already.

International users should see the OxygenOS 10.0.13 update rolling out, while those in India should see the OxygenOS 10.3.5 patch over the coming days.

Power consumption is one area the OxygenOS 10.3.5 and 10.0.8 patches should help with, but there are some display tweaks that should also help prevent screen flashes when using third-party apps. Another new addition is that of some enhanced tutorials for advanced OxygenOS features. This can be found within Settings > OnePlus Tips & Support.

This isn’t the most comprehensive update but it is rolling in in two forms. OxygenOS 10.0.8 will be available in the EU, while the OxygenOS 10.3.5 update is available for those in India. You can check out the full update changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.0.8 and 10.3.5 update changelog

System Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)

Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)

Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

As appears to be the case quite often, the OxygenOS 10.0.8 and 10.3.5 updates are heading out incrementally. That means if you haven’t already seen the OTA notification on your device, you may have to wait a few days before it appears or is available to download and install.

