Over the Summer Google opened the doors to streaming Stadia games from an LTE/5G connection, but it was left as an experimental feature. Tonight, Stadia has quietly enabled improved support for mobile data streaming.

As first noticed by some users on Reddit and Twitter, a server-side change to Stadia’s Android app has moved the location of the mobile data toggle. Previously, users had to dig into the app’s experimental options to play without Wi-Fi, but now that option is under the “Performance” tab and no longer carries the experimental title.

With Stadia over mobile data, Google reminds users that they’ll use around 2.7GB per hour with streaming at 720p. Currently, 720p looks to be the only option for mobile data streaming. That’s probably for the best, though, as an LTE signal would be able to deliver a decent experience at that consumption rate and, frankly, most people are going to hit some sort of data cap streaming over a cellular network. Things may change once 5G is more widely available, but we’re a ways off from that still, especially in the US.

Playing Stadia over a mobile data connection, once the toggle is enabled, shows a new icon on the main screen. Notably, you’ll have to be using a Bluetooth or wired controller to do this as the Stadia Controller requires a Wi-Fi connection.

In our experience when this feature first released, it was a bit hit or miss, but a few months have passed since then, so things have surely gotten better! Let us know how things play out for you in the comments below.

This change seems to be rolling out widely tonight on Stadia v2.36.

