The Google News Initiative has provided funding and grants to publications, as well as built tools to aid subscriptions and analytics. The latest effort is to provide reporters with a suite of tools, dubbed Journalist Studio, that leverage technology to simplify workflows.

The goal of Google Journalist Studio is to offer tools that “help reporters do their work more efficiently, securely and creatively.”

Pinpoint is a Drive-esque repository where “hundreds of thousands of documents” can be deposited for quick search. This includes scanned PDFs, images, handwritten notes, emails, and audio files in English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, or Spanish.

As users search, Pinpoint will highlight queried terms and synonyms. Google will automatically identify and organize the “most frequently mentioned people, organizations and locations.” Behind-the-scenes, it leverages optical character recognition and speech-to-text, as well as Google Search and Knowledge Graph.

Reporters can request access to Pinpoint today, while Google has partnered with several organizations to create shared public collections.

The Common Knowledge Project is today’s second Google Journalist Studio announcement. It’s a tool to help “explore, visualize and share data about important issues.” Built by Polygraph, the project received funding from the Google News Initiative.

Reporters can create their own interactive charts from thousands of data points in minutes, embed them in stories and share them out on social media.

The available information is sourced from Data Commons and includes “thousands of public datasets from organizations including the U.S. Census and the CDC.” It currently features data about demographics, the economy, housing, education, and crime.

