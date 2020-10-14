TCL brings 4K Android TVs to the US starting at $199

TCL has some of the most popular smart TVs in the world with its Roku-powered lineup, but earlier this year, the company announced that it was bringing Android TV models to the mix. Now, TCL has expanded its Android TV lineup in the US, now offering three 4K models.

Sometime in September, TCL brought its 4-series TVs powered by Google’s platform to the US. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, these models are the first Android TV-powered options from the company to be offered in the States with 4K displays. Previously, only super affordable HD and 1080p options were sold for under $200.

The new 4-series TVs include 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch options at $349, $399, and $799, respectively. There’s also a 43-inch model sold at Target which usually sells for $199. All four sizes are sold with the same 4K UHD resolution, an LED panel, and Android TV under the hood with full support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and other apps. These bigger, more expensive models also include a total of three HDMI ports.

We’ve yet to get our hands on TCL’s Android TVs to try their quality for ourselves, but the company’s 4K Roku TVs are some of the most popular and well-reviewed televisions currently on the market, especially known for their value. Based on hundreds of Best Buy reviews for the 32-inch and 40-inch Android TV models, it looks like TCL managed to replicate the experience on Google’s platform.

Notably, as a part of Best Buy’s early “Black Friday” sales, the 50-inch and 55-inch versions of these TVs are heavily discounted right now. You can get the 50-inch model for just $229 and the 55-inch for $249. Those are just crazy prices for what you’re getting, too.

