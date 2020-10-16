9to5Google Daily 542: Google Chat to go free from 2021, OnePlus teases upcoming watch, plus more

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Follow Trevor and 9to5Toys:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Chat going free in 2021, classic Hangouts migration detailed for Fi, Voice
- OnePlus Watch officially teased, could come soon
- Google Maps will soon indicate how busy a place is directly on the map
- Some Chromebooks are now being promised 9 years of updates
Deals discussed in this episode:
- OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone includes a $20 GC + SIM kit at $399 ($548 value)
- Score a new low on the Moto G Stylus Android smartphone at $240 (Save 20%)
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.