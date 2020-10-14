When the Chromecast with Google TV went on sale two weeks ago, the Google Store also opened pre-orders for a first-party Ethernet adapter. The official accessory is now shipping and should arrive next week for early buyers.

For many pre-orderers, the “Ethernet Adapter for Chromecast with Google TV” was shipped today. It will begin arriving on people’s doorsteps within a week.

Unlike the Chromecast Ultra, this combined power/connectivity plug was not included in the box. Rather, it’s a separate $19.99 accessory. White in color, it allows for a “fast and reliable connection for your Chromecast — perfect for hard-to-reach Wi-Fi spots.”

Attach the included USB cable to your Chromecast, run a wired Ethernet cable from the router to the power supply and plug in — it’s just that simple.

Specs-wise, this is a 10/100 Mbps Ethernet port and 5V, 1.5A power supply. The USB-C cable is integrated and the port is on the opposite side. It’s a shame this was not included, but the new Chromecast is $20 cheaper than the Ultra.

It’s particularly ideal for those looking to stream games when Stadia support comes to the new dongle in the first half of next year.

The Google Store still lists the accessory as a “pre-order,” but you can get a ship date of next week right now.

