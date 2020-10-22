Just about every Chromebook has access to a variety of different perks from free storage to apps and games. Now, the latest perk is a free 3-month subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now, a service that just recently extended support to Chromebooks.

Live now in the United States, this latest Chromebook perk gives GeForce Now subscribers three months of access to the paid Founders tier for free. All you’ll need is a Chromebook made after June of 2017 and you’re good to go on the Chromebook Perks page.

Notably, Nvidia has confirmed that this perk will be available in Canada and Europe “in the coming weeks,” but it’s available in the United States right now. The perk is live until December 31st, 2020.

What’s the catch? If you don’t have an active, paid membership to GeForce Now, you’ll still have to fork a few dollars over to get in on the fun. The three-month perk is more of an addition than it is a trial. Shame, but still, that’s $5 for four months of service!

By contrast, you can also redeem three months of Google’s own Stadia Pro subscription with the same Chromebooks, no purchase needed. Just create an account, set up billing for after the free trial runs out, and go enjoy the nearly 30 games currently on Pro.

