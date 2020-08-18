As game streaming grows in popularity, current services are improving and expanding. Today, Nvidia GeForce Now is making a big expansion as it arrives on Chromebooks, at least in a beta form.

Starting today, all Chromebook owners can head over to play.geforcenow.com and either log in with an existing account or sign up for a new free or paid account on the service. Games run directly in the browser — no downloads needed.

With GeForce Now on Chromebooks, Nvidia’s service works pretty much in the same way. You’ll log on and see a list of your games with a button to launch opening the game up on a remote PC, which allows you to play the title from Steam, the Epic Games store, or other supported marketplaces. You’ll have access to Nvidia’s huge, growing game library as well with most purchases being managed through Steam and over 650 titles currently available.

GeForce Now itself is free, but the paid plans unlock “priority access,” longer sessions, and RTX graphics for $4.99/month. Nvidia also has a limited time offer at the moment that pre-pays for six months of service for $24.95 and adds some in-game content for Ubisoft’s HyperScape.

On Chromebooks, GeForce Now is only in beta for now. Nvidia hasn’t disclosed any specific issues, but you might run into a hiccup or two as a result of this status. Still, it’s exciting to finally have access to the service on Chromebooks and, as a result, access to hundreds of high-quality video games. Stadia’s been on Chrome OS longer, but GeForce is a better option for some users.

More on GeForce Now:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: