Stadia Pro members can play F1 2020 for free this weekend

Google Stadia’s latest Free Play Days gives Stadia Pro members access to the high-speed racing game F1 2020 for the entirety of this weekend.

From time to time, Stadia will run what they call “Free Play Days” weekends giving Pro members a few days of access to a particular game. On other platforms, these weekends usually start early to give people a chance to download the game before the actual weekend begins. Meanwhile, Stadia’s Free Play Days weekends still start on Thursday, but since there’s no downloading step, you can just jump straight into the game.

As announced on the Stadia Community Blog, F1 2020 is running a free weekend which is available to all Stadia Pro members from now until Monday, November 9 at 11 am PT. From the developers of GRID and DIRT 5, F1 2020 puts players in the driver’s seat of Formula One racing cars, some of the fastest cars on the planet.

For the first time, players can create their own F1® team by creating a driver, then choosing a sponsor, an engine supplier, hiring a teammate and competing as the 11th team on the grid. Build facilities, develop the team over time and drive to the top. Customise your 10-year career mode, with a choice of F2™ Championship introduction options and season lengths to allow for a more exciting, multiple season, career.

You don’t have to be the only one getting in on the action either, as F1 2020 features split-screen racing options, as well as the ability to tone down the difficulty with steering assist.

Coinciding with the Free Play Days weekend, F1 2020 is currently on sale in the Stadia store for Pro and non-Pro members alike. You can pick up F1 2020 for $35.99 with Pro or $41.99 without, with a similar discount available for the higher “Deluxe Schumacher Edition.”

