In the integrated Gmail experience available to Workspace customers, classic Hangouts has already been swapped out. Google Chat is in its place, with conversations now able to be pinned for consistent Gmail sidebar access.

You can now pin a direct message or a room in Google Chat. This keeps that conversation at the top of your list view in Chat in Gmail. You can access pinned conversations from the left-hand navigation menu, making them quick and easy to find.

Like with Hangouts, Chat conversations appear in reverse chronological order based on who last messaged you. The overflow menu that appears upon hovering now features a “Pin” option underneath “Mark as read.”

This option, which is accompanied by an icon to the right, is available to both one-to-one and multi-user chats, as well as larger rooms. The remaining spots below are occupied by recent conversations.

Google Chat pinning in Gmail is rolling out now and will be available in the coming days to the following customers:

Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

