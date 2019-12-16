If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, it may be worthwhile checking the app right now to see if you have a free Google Home Mini gift waiting for you to claim.

We saw recently that Google One subscribers in Europe and some YouTube Music subscribers were able to claim a free Home Mini. Well, it appears that YouTube Premium subscribers are also being given the same treatment but with some location caveats.

[Update 12/16]: Some YouTube Premium subscribers in the UK have the option to grab a free Nest Mini — the new model — right in time for the holidays. The offer seems to be account specific, with those that have already claimed a Home Mini not able to get the updated model free with their subscription.

It’s worth noting that the offer is only available to users who have a paid subscription (individual subscription, student subscription or family subscription as a family manager) to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music as of 04/12/2019.

To check if you are eligible, you can head to this link.

[Update 10/11]: According to Android Police, the promotion is back for some YouTube Premium subscribers out there just for using Google Services. It looks as though the promo is live in the US according to those reports. All you have to do is head to the Google app or YouTube app and a pop-up should appear if you are eligible.

[Update 10/02]: It appears that this was just a regional gift, as confirmation has come via Paul Blundell (@blundell_apps). They confirmed with YouTube Music chat support that this was, in fact, only available to YouTube Premium subscribers in Austria and Germany. So yeah, no dice for the rest of the world but if you’re in Austria or Germany and subscribed, make sure you claim your free Google Home Mini!

The promo was spotted by a member of the /r/Google subreddit in Germany. Of course, this could simply be an extension of the promo that was for YouTube Music subscribers but it is worth noting that you can be subbed to one plan without access to the other.

If you didn’t already know, YouTube Premium subscribers also get full access to YouTube Music within their plan for an extra two dollars over the standard YouTube Music plan.

It’s also worth noting that this came as a pop-up rather than via an email directly from YouTube. We can’t for certain say what the terms are, as it appears to be random, although it would be safe to assume that long-time YouTube Premium subscribers are first in line to receive a free Google Home Mini.

In the US, YouTube Music Premium costs $9.99, while the full YouTube Premium tier is just slightly more at $11.99. Considering the perks and extras you get for an extra two dollars, it’s actually well worth paying the marginal bump in our opinion.

With a rumored Google Nest Mini expected to be unveiled on October 15, this could be a move to help shift Google Home Mini stock ahead of the new model hitting shelves later this fall. Either way, it’s worth firing up the YouTube app on multiple devices if you are a subscriber to see if you have a gift waiting for you to claim.

