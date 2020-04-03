Accessing Stadia today requires purchasing the $129 Premiere Edition. However, Google and its partners have given out promo codes on more than one occasion since launch. The latest round sees some YouTube Premium subscribers receiving a three-month trial to Stadia Pro.

Earlier today, Google began emailing YouTube Premium members about the offer:

Here’s a gift for you We’re showing members some love by gifting you 3 months of Stadia Pro. Enjoy Google’s new gaming platform — on us.

A Stadia Pro code appears below with a link to redeem and start account creation.

At the moment, it appears that all reports are coming from YouTube Premium subscribers (£11.99 per month) in the UK. Google tells us that the trial will also be available for existing Premium members in the US.

The three-month period is identical to what comes with Premiere Edition and provides initial access to the service.

The paid tier allows for 4K streaming, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound, as well as monthly Stadia Pro games — currently nine titles — that can be claimed and played as long as the subscription is maintained. After that trial ends — with Pro costing £8.99/month, users still have access to the free Stadia Base, the Store, and games they have been purchased outright.

