Latest Nvidia Shield TV update delivers IR enhancements, other tweaks

- Nov. 16th 2020 10:22 am PT

0

The Nvidia Shield TV is perhaps the best-supported Android device of all time, and now the lineup is getting another upgrade. Rolling out today, Nvidia Shield TV is getting upgrade 8.2.1 with IR enhancements and tons of bug fixes.

Shield Experience Upgrade 8.2.1 is rolling out starting today with a plethora of bug fixes and tweaks to the software on all Shield TVs, but it’s not a major update. There are no new big features or changes, just a lot of welcome tweaks.

The change that will perhaps affect the most people is a handful of upgrades to the IR capabilities of the Shield TV Remote. The remote can now control projectors and can be controlled using an Alexa skill, which is pretty slick. The power and volume IR features of the Shield now also work with several new brands including Monoprice, ONN, Arris, and more. The full list is below.

Some notable bug fixes include fixing audio issues when using a USB DAC, resolving a problem where AI upscaling wouldn’t work on some content, and should fix a problem that caused Shield devices not to show up on a Google Chromecast list.

Here’s the (hefty) changelog of tweaks and bug fixes:

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.2.1

Enhancements

  • Adds notification to enable AI-upscaling when upscaling GeForce NOW
  • Adds IR power control for projector displays
  • Adds IR power/volume control for the following brands: Arris, Atyme, BC Acoustique, Dayton, Kora, Monoprice, ONN, Point Source Acoustics, Savant, Sennheiser, SMSL, Tascam
  • Improves system volume levels when audio is routed to USB DAC or Bluetooth headset
  • Adds developer option to force HDCP 1.4 compatibility mode (4K protected content will not be available)
  • Allows IR power commands sent from SHIELD Remote 2019 when using Alexa skill
  • Includes security patches up to Android security bulletin (August 2020)

Bug Fixes

AI Scaling:

  • Resolves issue where AI upscaling would incorrectly detect content as unsupported, requiring a reboot
  • Resolves issue where AI upscaling would randomly detect content as unsupported
  • [SHIELD TV Pro 2019] Resolves dropped frames when AI upscaling 60fps video when overscan is adjusted

Display:

  • Fixes issue where line is visible when using AI upscaling on Prime Video
  • Resolves issue where Screen Saver timers were not set properly
  • Resolves black screen issue when playing Dolby Vision content and overscan adjusted

Network/Storage:

  • Allows special characters in username when accessing SHIELD over network
  • Fixes issue when copying >2GB files from Mac to SHIELD 2019
  • Fixes issue when connecting to SHIELD over local network when username has a space
  • Fixes rare crash bug when mounting network storage to SHIELD
  • Fixes bug where connected storage would become inaccessible, requiring reboot to recover

Accessories:

  • Fixes bug where IR volume control would stop working when Talkback is enabled
  • Fixes “Long Press Menu” functionality for customized menu button
  • Resolves issue where configuring IR control might fail when older SHIELD remotes and controllers are paired
  • Fixes bug where IR control was still active after factory reset
  • Fixes bug where IR control would not be available after changing language to traditional Chinese
  • [SHIELD TV 2019] Resolves issue where IR control would stop working, requiring reboot to recover
  • [BFGD] Resolves volume and play/pause button press issues on new SHIELD Remote 2019

Audio:

  • Improves system volume levels when using USB DAC or bluetooth speakers
  • Fixes bug where audio would randomly drop, requiring a reboot to recover
  • Resolves issue where manually enabling AC3 in “Available formats” was not working as advertised
  • Fixes NETFLIX issue where 5.1 audio would not be available after disconnecting bluetooth speaker
  • Fixes bug where volume control notification would show up incorrectly on KODI

Other:

  • Fixes bug where SHIELD Experience upgrade would be blocked if accessory battery is low
  • Resolves background display issue when exiting settings menu
  • [BFGD] Fixes YouTube crash issue
  • Fixes alignment issues on “Ok Google” configuration page
  • Resolves issue where SHIELD would not show up available as a cast device

More on Nvidia Shield TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches