Following a step-focused redesign in April, Google Fit is now getting a richer homepage that can display more information, as well as additional sleep data and a sharing feature.

The top of the Google Fit homesceen continues to be rings for Heart Points and steps. This is still followed by calories burned, Move minutes, miles/kilometers, and now hours slept — more on that below.

A feed of more health information follows, with this revamp placing each metric in compact cards. Stats like daily goals, Heart Points, steps, and blood pressure are shown over the course of a week. Weight gets a month-to-month view, while your last workout is visualized on a map. This approach means that you’re more likely to pick up information from the Home tab without having to dive into the individual metric.







The next big part of this update sees Google Fit show more sleep information. This can include activity — like how long you were actually “asleep” versus just “in bed,” as well as efficiency — and sleep stages. You can also set a bedtime schedule, with the homepage featuring a “goals” card.

Data is dependent on what device or app you connect to Fit, with company touting the Fossil Gen 5E, Oura Ring, Withings sleep tracking mat, and the Sleep As Android app. Google plans to expand support over time.

Lastly, the app is adding a sharing feature. Recorded activities will feature a share button in the top-right corner that opens a quick editor. Google Fit branding appears at the top with users able to choose a map (with route) or photo background. Stats are listed in the bottom with color customization options. Google positions this as useful for sharing on social media or privately in messages.

This trio of new features is coming to Android and iOS over the coming days. They will be joined by new Wear OS Tiles.

