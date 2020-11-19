Thanksgiving is just a week away in the United States, and to prepare, Google Translate has launched a new easter egg to help you “talk turkey.”

Multiple countries around the world celebrate Thanksgiving each year, with some nations like Canada having already had their Thanksgiving last month. Google, being an American company, has prepared its latest easter egg in time for Thanksgiving in the United States, which takes place on the fourth Thursday of November, specifically November 26 this year.

The easter egg, spotted by Search Engine Roundtable, is hidden within Google Search’s embedded Translate feature. If you search for “translate,” you’ll find a new “language” at the top of the list of languages you can translate to, designated solely with the turkey emoji. Interestingly, the “language” is not currently included as one of the options in the main Google Translate web and mobile apps.

This high-tech translator can take any and all words — in any language — and translate it into coherent gobbles you can then speak to any turkey. Each translation is guaranteed by Google as “Poultry Verified.”

For example, “how’s it going” becomes “gobble’gobble gobble gobble.” Incredible.

Surely, using Google’s turkey translator will make you a hit at your online Thanksgiving meetups. Just be careful with your pronunciation to make sure you don’t accidentally insult the main course of your holiday meal.

No doubt this Google Search easter egg will be leaving shortly after Thanksgiving, so be sure to take this opportunity to talk turkey while you still can.

