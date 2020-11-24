As promised, Jedi: Fallen Order has arrived on Stadia today with good news for buyers: the game is discounted to just $24 — under half its retail price — alongside the rest of Google’s Black Friday deals.

Available right now for purchase, EA’s Jedi: Fallen Order can now be played on any device with Stadia. The hit game usually costs $59.99, but through December 3, it’s on sale for just $23.99 — over 50% off!

After the 3rd, Jedi: Fallen Order will return to its full retail price on Stadia, just like other platforms. Notably, Stadia’s offer is the same price that Jedi: Fallen Order is currently going for on EA.com and the PlayStation Store.

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Google Stadia Black Friday Deals

Beyond just Jedi: Fallen Order, Stadia also has a ton of price cuts on other games during Black Friday week. There are some huge discounts at play for both Pro subscribers and regular Stadia users (who don’t have the $9.99/month subscription). Don’t forget, you can sign up for a temporary Pro subscription to get these deals, and the games will remain in your library after!

The full list is below.

Deals for everyone Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $47.99 USD or €49.99

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey for $23.99 USD or €24.49

Borderlands®3 for $19.79 USD or €19.79

Borderlands®3: Super Deluxe Edition for $47.99 USD or €47.99

Borderlands®3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD or €39.99

Borderlands®3: Bounty of Blood for $10.04 USD or €10.04

Borderlands®3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles for $10.04 USD or €10.04

Borderlands®3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot for $10.04 USD or €10.04

Borderlands®3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck for $10.04 USD or €10.04

Destiny 2: Forsaken for $12.49 USD or €12.49

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $12.49 USD or €12.49

DOOM for $5.99 USD or €5.99

DOOM 64 for $1.49 USD or €1.49

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition for $19.79 USD or €19.79

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for $29.69 USD or €29.69

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for $7.99 USD or €7.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 1 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 2 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 3 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 4 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Legend Patrol Pack for $4.99 USD or €4.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 1 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 2 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 3 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 4 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack 1 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack 2 for $3.99 USD or €3.99

Far Cry 5 for $23.99 USD or €19.49

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition for $35.99 USD or €34.99

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Pack for $11.99 USD or €7.99

Far Cry® New Dawn for $17.99 USD or €22.49

Far Cry® New Dawn for Digital Deluxe Pack for $6.49 USD or €6.49

Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition for $22.49 USD or €27.49

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Edition for $40.49 USD or €49.59

GRID for $10.49 USD or €10.49

GRID Ultimate Edition for $13.49 USD or €13.49

HITMAN – Game of The Year Edition for $17.99 USD or €17.99

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade for $5.99 USD or €5.99

Just Dance 2020® for $22.49 USD or €24.99

Just Dance 2021® for €53.99 (discount available only in Europe)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris for $2.99 USD or €2.99

Little Nightmares Complete Edition for $4.79 USD or €4.79

Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass for $4.99 USD or €4.99

Marvel’s Avengers for $29.99 USD or €34.99

Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition for $39.99 USD or €44.99

Metro 2033 Redux for $7.99 USD or €7.99

Metro Exodus for $19.99 USD or €19.99

Metro Exodus – Gold Edition for $32.49 USD or €32.49

Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story for $10.79 USD or €10.79

Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels for $4.79 USD or €4.79

Metro Last Light Redux for $7.99 USD or €7.99

Monopoly for $15.99 USD or €25.99

Mortal Kombat 11 for $14.99 USD or €14.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $19.99 USD or €19.99

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for $84.99 USD or €84.99

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe for $34.99 USD or €34.99

PUBG – Black Friday G-Coin Bundle I for $8.99 USD or €8.99

PUBG – Black Friday G-Coin Bundle II for $17.99 USD or €17.99

PUBG – Black Friday G-Coin Bundle III for $89.99 USD or €89.99

RAGE 2 for $17.99 USD or €17.99

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition for $23.99 USD or €23.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $40.19 USD or €40.19

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for $53.59 USD or €50.24

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD or €53.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for $5.99 USD or €5.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for $14.99 USD or €14.99

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order for $23.99 USD or €27.99

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Bundle for $27.99 USD or €31.99

The Crew 2 for $19.99 USD or €19.49

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition for $23.99 USD or €19.79

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition for $35.99 USD or €35.99

The Division 2 – Standard Edition for $13.49 USD or €11.99

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition for $26.99 USD or €29.99

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $35.99 USD or €39.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor for $19.79 USD or €23.09

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition for $26.39 USD or €29.69

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Upgrade for $16.49 USD or €18.14

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade for $13.19 USD or €13.19

The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard Edition for $7.99 USD or €7.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $39.99 USD or €39.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $47.99 USD or €47.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition for $22.49 USD or €24.49

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $2.99 USD or €2.99

Trials Rising for $8.99 USD or €12.99

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $13.49 USD or €19.49

UNO® for $5.49 USD or €6.49

UNO® Ultimate Edition for $8.24 USD or €9.74

Watch Dogs: Legion for $49.19 USD or €54.59

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition for $81.99 USD or €84.99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition for $98.39 USD or €101.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood for $8.99 USD or €8.99

WWE 2K Battlegrounds for $23.99 USD or €23.99

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition for $27.49 USD or €27.49 Stadia Pro Deals Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $35.99 USD or €29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $29.99 USD or €24.99

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey for $12.59 USD or €14.69

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey for $14.99 USD or €17.49

Far Cry 5 for $17.39 USD or €14.49

Far Cry 5 for $14.99 USD or €12.49

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition for $25.19 USD or €19.59

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition for $22.49 USD or €17.49

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Pack for $7.49 USD or €4.99

Far Cry® New Dawn for $13.19 USD or €14.84

Far Cry® New Dawn for $11.99 USD or €13.49

Far Cry® New Dawn – Digital Deluxe Pack for $4.99 USD or €4.99

Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition for $17.49 USD or €19.24

Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition for $14.99 USD or €16.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition for $14.99 USD or €14.49

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Edition for $26.99 USD or €39.19

GRID for $8.74 USD or €8.74

GRID Ultimate Edition for $11.24 USD or €11.24

HITMAN – Game of The Year Edition for $11.99 USD or €11.99

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade for $3.99 USD or €3.99

Just Dance 2020® for $14.99 USD or €14.99

Just Dance 2021® for €49.79 (discount available only in Europe)

Metro 2033 Redux for $4.99 USD or €4.99

Metro Exodus for $15.99 USD or €15.99

Metro Exodus – Gold Edition for $22.09 USD or €22.09

Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story for $8.99 USD or €8.99

Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels for $3.99 USD or €3.99

Metro Last Light Redux for $4.99 USD or €4.99

Monopoly for $9.99 USD or €17.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Season Pass for $19.99 USD or €14.99

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Pack for $14.99 USD or €9.99

Far Cry® New Dawn – Digital Deluxe Pack for $4.99 USD or €4.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Year 1 Pass for $19.99 USD or €19.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Year 1 Pass for $19.99 USD or €19.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Pack for $19.99 USD or €19.99

THE CREW 2 – SEASON PASS for $15.99 USD or €15.99

THE CREW 2 – SEASON PASS for $7.99 USD or €7.99

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion for $8.99 USD or €8.99

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion for $9.89 USD or €9.89

Trials Rising – Expansion Pass for $5.99 USD or €5.99

PUBG – Black Friday G-Coin Bundle III for $79.99 USD or €79.99

The Crew 2 for $12.49 USD or €9.49

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition for $14.99 USD or €8.99

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition for $22.49 USD or €17.99

The Division 2 – Standard Edition for $8.99 USD or €4.49

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition for $17.99 USD or €17.99

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $23.99 USD or €23.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $12.59 USD or €14.69

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $14.99 USD or €17.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $28.99 USD or €28.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $24.99 USD or €24.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $35.99 USD or €35.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $29.99 USD or €29.99

Trials Rising for $5.99 USD or €9.99

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $8.99 USD or €14.99

UNO® for $3.99 USD or €4.99

UNO® Ultimate Edition for $5.99 USD or €7.49

Watch Dogs: Legion for $40.19 USD or €44.79

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition for $66.99 USD or €74.99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition for $80.39 USD or €91.19

