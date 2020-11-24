After celebrating its one year anniversary, Google is marking the end of 2020 with six games joining Stadia Pro on December 1st. New titles include Everspace and Into the Breach, as well as HITMAN 2.

After adding six Pro games for the past three month, Google is continuing that trend. December 2020 will see all the games come to the $9.99 membership on Tuesday. Four of the titles will be brand new to the platform:

Into the Breach – One of the most pure and perfect tactics games ever.

Monster Jam Steel Titans – BIG TRUCKS SMASHING THINGS! Monster Jam Steel Titans brings you all the car-crushing offroad action your heart desires.

Everspace – Space combat action meets a roguelike soul. Fly, die, fly again, and triumph!

Secret Neighbor – Six friends, one fraud. The tense, atmospheric horror of Hello Neighbor gets bigger in this multiplayer game of suspicion and survival.

Meanwhile, Hitman 2 is $59.99 today, while Kine is currently $9.99 (normally $19.99):

HITMAN 2 – More missions, more disguises, and more stealth-action challenges from the World of Assassination.

Kine – Adorable robots make music together in this delightful and challenging puzzle game.

This month sees five games leave the Pro subscription on November 30th: SUPERHOT, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Little Nightmares, Hello Neighbor, and Super Bomberman R Online. Destiny 2 also left last month, but is now a completely free-to-play game for all Stadia users.

The count stands at 31 titles after the additions/subtractions:

GYLT, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break , Gunsport, Hitman, Dead by Daylight, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Celeste, Jotun, Sniper Elite 4, The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & See, Risk of Rain 2, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Into the Breach, HITMAN 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, and Secret Neighbor

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro December 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

