Google established a “Superfans” program for some of the most loyal Pixel owners not long ago, and now those fans are getting another perk. Google is currently offering a free set of prints to select Pixel fans.

As first highlighted by the folks over at Android Police, an email is heading to some “Pixel Superfans” that offers up a holiday gifts. Fans who end up getting the email can get a high-quality print of a deconstructed Pixel 5, 4a 5G, or Pixel 4a.

The “deconstructed isometric art prints” show off the guts of each of the three latest Pixel phones, fully taking the 5 and 4a apart while leaving the 4a 5G mostly intact. The 4a 5G print is 8×10, but the Pixel 5 and 4a prints are both 10×10.

We couldn’t ask for better Superfans, so we wanted to send this greeting to show our appreciation for your continued enthusiasm and loyalty. As a way of saying thanks for all that you do, we’re sending you three exclusive Pixel prints (frames not included). Just fill out your address and we’ll handle the rest.

So far, only select fans are getting access to these Pixel prints and it appears that no one has the chance to buy them individually, at least not yet.

