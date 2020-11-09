As a way to control your Android device from your PC, the Microsoft Your Phone app is a really awesome added tool that Windows 10 users should be taking advantage of. And thanks to a recent update, those with selected Samsung Galaxy devices can now run multiple apps when using Your Phone on their PC.

Microsoft added this feature with the Link to Windows version 1.20102.133.0 from the Google Play Store — and version 2.1.05.2 from the Galaxy Store. The app leverages some of the closer work that the Redmond firm has been undertaking with Samsung in recent months.

Initially, the Your Phone app was only able to run one application at a time, but you’re now able to run multiple apps at once from your desktop. Microsoft announced the update in a blog post (via Android Police), but you’ll need to have one of the following Samsung Galaxy devices to be able to control more than one application on your Android device from your PC:

This feature is currently available on the following Samsung devices running Android 10 that have Link to Windows integration: Samsung Galaxy Note20 5 G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G And on the following Samsung devices with Link to Windows integration and enrolled in the Samsung OneUI 3.0 Beta program, running Android 11: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung S20 Ultra 5G

We’re not sure if or when the ability to run multiple apps using Your Phone will come to other Android devices, but it’s pretty awesome to be able to more or less fully control your smartphone from your PC. We can see this being especially useful in office environments where constantly interacting with your smartphone might be deemed “unproductive.”

There are some limitations, including issues with some touch-enabled games. Your phone will also need to be connected to the same network to connected and stream multiple apps to your desktop. It’s not clear just how many apps you can run concurrently using the Your Phone app, we’d imagine this will be limited by the amount of RAM your device has but no information was given by Microsoft or Samsung.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: