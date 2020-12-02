In addition to taking a picture with the Android statue and Stan, any visit to the Googleplex in Mountain View is not complete without a gift shop visit. Fortunately, you can browse the Google Merchandise Store online, and we’ve compiled the absolute best gifts to buy.

Going through each of the merchandise categories, let’s start with apparel. My pick for the best headwear goes to the “Android Iconic Hat.” It features a large Android mascot head that looks to be peeking from behind the visor.

Meanwhile, there’s really no contest for the top shirt: “Android Pocket Tee.” Available in multiple colors, it answers the question, “Is that an Android in your pocket?”

As for socks, they are all quite good. You can’t go wrong with any of them, from polka dots to YouTube and “mural.”

Under “Lifestyle,” we have bags — or more accurately, totes. The best gift here the is “Google Campus Bike Tote” because it doesn’t scream your affiliation with the company. Another solid choice is the nice-to-look-at “Google Land & Sea Tote Bag.”

There are a lot of ways to drink, but the cutest way is with the “Android Buoy Bottle.” Yes, it’s the old mascot, but the shape of the container is very capsule-y. Another strong contender is the “Google Mural Mug” featuring the t-rex.

Stickers are the most notable thing under “Stationary.” We have the new emoji — sorry blobs — and the Android mascot cycling through various, rather expressive emotions.

Lastly, the Google Merchandise Store has a category that’s simply labeled “Small Goods.” Highlights include a “Google Phone Stand Bamboo” and a “Noogler Android Figure.” You should absolutely get this “Google Chrome Dinosaur Collectible” or a model of the “Google Campus Bike.”

