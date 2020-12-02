Samsung isn’t the biggest name in Chromebooks, but last year, the company tried its hand at a high-end machine running Google’s OS. Now, it appears Samsung is preparing to debut a Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Evan Blass reported on Voice that Samsung is working on a sequel to last year’s Galaxy Chromebook, simply under the name “Galaxy Chromebook 2.” Blass said that no specs or images were “immediately available” but should surface given time.

That said, we can assume a few things. For one, this will probably be at least a somewhat high-end Chromebook. The previous model offers a 4K AMOLED display, a first for any Chromebook, backed up by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It seems reasonable to expect that the second generation will follow in those footsteps.

Beyond the spec sheet, the biggest thing we hope to see from this sequel is improved battery life. Reviews of the machine commended the performance, design, display, and basically everything about the Galaxy Chromebook, but battery life ruined the product. Samsung even admitted such a couple of months later. Hopefully, this new model will put special emphasis on fixing that very unfortunate flaw.

