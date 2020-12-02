Immortals: Fenyx Rising is now available on Google Stadia

Following the massive releases of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft has one more major release to close out 2020. Immortals: Fenyx Rising has just arrived on Google Stadia among other platforms.

Previously known as “Gods & Monsters,” Immortals: Fenyx Rising sees players take the role of Fenyx, a winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods from Typhon. The open-world game takes players through the story where they’ll battle beasts such as Cyclops, Medusa, and more while also solving puzzles and building up their arsenal.

YOU ARE THE GODS’ LAST HOPE. Play as Fenyx on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods, and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages. CONFRONT MYTHOLOGICAL ENEMIES Face off against legendary beasts like Cyclops, Medusa, or Minotaur, and confront them in fast-paced aerial and melee combat, combining your god-given abilities and weapons. WIELD THE POWER OF GODS The gods of Olympus have blessed you with gifts. Use them to fight mythical monsters, solve ancient puzzles, and explore the vast open world.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising starts at $59.99 on Stadia with the Gold Edition landing at $99.99. Both bundles include a bonus quest while the Gold Edition includes the Season Pass, complete with another bonus quest and in-game rewards.

Through December 21, Fenyx Rising is also offering a free demo of the game to Stadia users. You don’t need to pay for the demo or a Stadia Pro subscription to try it out. Just sign up for a free Stadia account and click this link.

