This year’s penultimate Pixel software update is rolling out today with the November security patch. It’s rolling out for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) see their first updates after launching in mid and late-October, while the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are skipping the November security patch ahead of its final, end of life release in December.

There are 20 issues resolved in the November security patch dated 2020-11-01 and 13 for 2020-11-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists four security fixes and 12 functional updates that address many bugs across all phones. The Pixel 2 line should see those issues resolved in the combined November + December security patch next month. For all other devices, the “Check for update” button is working to pull and install the patch immediately.

