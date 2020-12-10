Having not yet been officially unveiled, Google’s ARCore support list has inadvertently confirmed that the Nokia 5.4 is coming soon, as well as adding a ton of new devices to its growing supported ranks.

So while HMD Global’s latest device has not yet been formally revealed, at least if you are hoping to pick up the Nokia 5.4, then ARCore-based experiences can be enjoyed right out of the box.

The Nokia 5.4 isn’t the only device to join the growing ARCore supported list though, as the recently released TCL 10 5G UW, and Motorola Moto G9 Power are other notable inductees.

Here’s the full list of devices added to ARCore support:

HMD Global Nokia 5.4

Motorola moto g⁹ power

Samsung Galaxy M20

TCL 10 5G UW

Vivo V20 Pro

realme Q2 Pro 5G – in China

Vivo iQOO 5 Pro 5G – in China

If you didn’t already know, ARCore support means that you can enjoy augmented reality experiences such as the immensely popular 3D AR Animals in Google Search. As we mentioned, the fact that the Nokia 5.4 is listed on the ARCore support list already means that a release date is likely right around the corner too.

To certify each device, we check the quality of the camera, motion sensors, and the design architecture to ensure it performs as expected. Also, the device needs to have a powerful enough CPU that integrates with the hardware design to ensure good performance and effective real-time calculations.

There’s more to it than just 3D animals though, as AR is steadily becoming more useful in things like Google Maps. It means that your device should have no issues and AR content works as expected when on this certified list.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: