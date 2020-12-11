Friday deals: TCL Android smartphones from $337, Nest Wifi bundle $199, more

Today’s best deals include TCL smartphones, Google’s Nest Wifi system, and ASUS Chromebooks. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save 25% on TCL’s latest unlocked Android smartphones

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a pair of its latest Android smartphones headlined by the unlocked 10 Pro 128GB handset at $337. Usually selling for $450, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $22 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

TCL’s 10 Pro delivers a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED that’s backed by an in-screen fingerprint reader and 128GB of internal storage. You’ll also find a 64MP quad-camera array as well as expandable microSD storage. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal.

Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point falls to 2020 low

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $199 at checkout. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous price cut from Black Friday as well as the Amazon all-time low by $20, and marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system.

ASUS 11-inch Chromebook features a 180-degree display.

Woot offers the certified refurbished ASUS 11-inch 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB Chromebook for $190. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $399 but trends around $240 these days. This is the best offer we’ve seen throughout most of 2020. ASUS delivers an 11-inch HD display with a full 180-degree convertible design that makes it easy for taking notes and more on-the-go. You’ll also find an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and 16GB of internal eMMC storage. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

