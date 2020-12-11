One highlight of this year has been the immense popularity of AR creatures from Google that helps replicate the great outdoors inside. Google Search has now added 50 new 3D animals in the biggest drop yet.

Announced on Friday afternoon, there are “50 new AR animals to discover on Search.” Google only highlighted a fraction of them in its video: hippo, giraffe, milk cow, cat, zebra, pig, and chow chow.

Like before, these new 3D animals are available on most modern Android and iOS devices. Just search for them on a mobile browser or through the Google app, and scroll until you find the animated card inviting you to meet a life-sized creature up close. You can zoom in on an accurate model that includes sound effects. The main attraction is placing them in your environment to take pictures and videos for viral moments.

There are a slew of new dog breeds and cats. So far, we’ve discovered the following — let us know in the comments if you find the rest:

Beagle Fennec fox Pig Border Collie German Shepherd Pitbull Bulldog Giraffe Ragdoll Cane Corso Hamster Red panda Chihuahua Hippo Siberian Husky Coyote Kitten Sphynx cat Dachshund Milk cow Welsh Corgi Doberman Ox Zebra Donkey

Over the past few months, Google has been expanding its collection of 3D animals. The latest occurred in November when the company marked summer in Australia with new models from down under, like a kangaroo and echidna.

Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z — Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

Before that, Google introduced a spooky trio for Halloween. They join others like dinosaurs, insects, planets/moons, science concepts, and even products. Our exhaustive list is available here.

More Google 3D animals:

