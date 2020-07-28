Google’s growing 3D Animals collection adds 23 insects

Amid COVID-19 stay at home orders, people earlier this year discovered 3D Animals in Google Search. From educational uses to viral moments, the company has been adding more in recent months. The latest Google 3D Animals are insects complete with realistic sound effects.

Launched today (via The Verge), there are 23 insects for you to find in Google Search. Given their natural size, the company is advertising how you view them at a “larger than life size.”

You can pinch and zoom-in on the 3D model — which includes faux lighting conditions or leverage augmented reality to see them in your environment with the “View in your space” button.

rhinoceros beetle, Hercules beetle, Atlas beetle, stag beetle, giant stag, Miyama stag beetle, shining ball scarab beetle, jewel beetle, ladybug, firefly, Rosalia batesi, swallowtail butterfly, morpho butterfly, atlas moth, mantis, grasshopper, dragonfly, hornet, robust cicada, brown cicada, periodical cicada, Walker’s cicada, and evening cicada.

They range from delightful to downright terrifying and scary (you know who you are). On Android, you can actually hear the noises they make for an added dose of realism, though you can always turn down the volume. The full list of supported Android and iOS devices is available here.

Besides knowing the above list, the 3D viewer now features a carousel of “related models” for easier browsing.

More Google 3D Animals:

