Fossil watches are now getting the latest Wear OS update w/ improved performance, more

- Dec. 1st 2020 4:34 pm PT

Wear OS updates are pretty unpredictable. It’s usually unclear when they’re rolling out, how they’re rolling out, or if you even have them sometimes. Now, the latest Wear OS update, H-MR2, appears to be rolling out to many Fossil watches.

The eagle-eyed users on the Wear OS subreddit (via XDA) have compiled user reports from users of Fossil smartwatches who have had the Wear OS H-MR2 update arrive on their device. Those devices include:

  • Fossil Gen 5 Series
  • Diesel Axial
  • Skagen Falster 3
  • Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3

The update appears to be rolling out globally, but it may take time to show up for all users.

Google’s original “changelog” for Wear OS H-MR2 said the update would bring some performance improvements, a new weather app, and some changes to controls. Further, Google also mentioned it would have better battery life when the update started rolling out in September. Now that Fossil watches are actually getting this update, users have noticed that a power button long-press can now trigger Google Assistant, there’s a new time limit for turning the screen off, and a new layout for changing the screen brightness.

The rollout of features from the MR2 update has, so far, been a bit messy and all over the place. The new Weather app/tile started rolling out in mid-November, while the ability to add extra Tiles was added in September. Wear OS H-MR2 also first started rolling out in early September to the Suunto 7, three months before Fossil watches are now getting it. Whatever the case, we’re glad to finally see it arrive.

