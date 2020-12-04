It’s all too common to see negativity about Google’s Wear OS platform out there, in quite a lot of cases for good reason. If there’s one thing Google got right, though, it’s the watchfaces that have grown to a huge library over the years. Now, the popular Facer app which has its own catalog of watchfaces is coming pre-loaded on Fossil smartwatches.

Facer has been around for a few years at this point and, in that time, amassed over 100,000 watchfaces that work on Wear OS smartwatches and Samsung’s Galaxy watches as well. It’s a popular service, and now it’s being added as a standard part of Fossil’s latest watches.

In a blog post this week, Facer confirmed the partnership with Fossil that sees the app pre-loaded on all Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E smartwatches. The app comes with a 30-day trial to Facer Premium and, of course, access to the app’s thousands of watchfaces. Fossil is also assisting with a special section of the Facer store which highlights faces that are ideal for Gen 5/Gen 5E devices.

We are excited to share that starting this week Facer will come pre-installed on all new Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E smartwatches! As part of this partnership, Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch users will get the following benefits: Direct access to Facer and its catalog of over 100,000 watch faces. You are ready to go as soon as you unbox your device! There is no need to install a separate app.

Thousands of fresh new watch faces added and available every month.

A regularly updated selection of watch faces curated by the Fossil and Facer teams that are ideal for the Fossil Gen 5 devices.

30 day free trial to Facer Premium, giving users instant access to all premium faces in our catalog, including amazing designs with Star Trek, NASA, US Air Force, Garfield, and more!

… and all the other features of the Facer platform, including access to the Facer Creator to design and publish your own faces, top charts, follow your favorite designers, and more!

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: