The release of Cyberpunk 2077 quickly proved to be one of the most important for Stadia, and now it’s picking up the 1.04 hotfix update.

Confirmed by the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account this afternoon, the 1.04 hotfix which released on December 11th for PC and PlayStation is now live on Stadia. While this update doesn’t fix all of the game’s issues, it does address a few concerns.

In the changelog, CD Projekt Red explains what’s been fixed in this update, with perhaps one of the most important changes being the alteration of the flashing effect during the “braindance” sequences to reduce the chance of epileptic seizures. The game launched without a warning for that potentially serious issue. Another notable tweak is improving the “Disable Copyrighted Music” to actually remove all songs that the toggle should have removed in the first place.

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on.

There are no Stadia-specific changes in this update.

The hotfix is now also out on Stadia! https://t.co/0OXMb64CTZ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 15, 2020

You can view the full changelog here. The update is now live on Stadia and should show up the next time you start the game, no installs needed.

