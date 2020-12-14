Ubisoft+ arrives on Google Stadia starting today

Back in October, Google and Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft+ — at the time called Uplay+ — would be gaining support for Stadia, making the company’s library of games available to play on Stadia for $15/month. Starting today, Ubisoft+ is becoming available for Stadia players to enjoy.

A recent trend in the gaming industry has been for companies to offer a subscription to access the majority of their library of games from your PC or console. Ubisoft+ is now the first such service to also offer access to games on Stadia. For the same $15/month subscription that nets you PC games, you can now access most of Ubisoft’s ever-expanding library of games on Google’s free streaming service.

Starting today, with the rollout continuing through December 17, Ubisoft+ subscribers — in the US only for now — can connect the subscription to their Google account, giving them access to games like Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. In addition to the base game, each title includes access to premium editions and DLC.

More importantly, all Ubisoft+ games and DLC are available to play with no special gaming hardware and even without paying for a separate Stadia Pro subscription. There are still advantages to having both Stadia Pro and Ubisoft+, though, as you’ll be able to play the games in up to 4K with HDR.

For now, Ubisoft+ support on Stadia, just like Ubisoft+ on Amazon Luna, is considered a beta, which may explain why it’s only available in the United States for the time being. If the rollout has reached your Stadia account, you should be able to check the Ubisoft+ settings on the Stadia web app.

Ubisoft+ is $15 per month and includes access to Ubisoft’s library of games on PC and Stadia. A full list of games available through Ubisoft+ can be found on the service’s official website.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: