Google boosts referrals and other rewards on new Google Pay to $21 until the new year

- Dec. 16th 2020 9:02 am PT

0

The new Google Pay app brings new ways to manage your funds and exchange money between friends, but it also has a powerful rewards offering. Now, Google is boosting some rewards in the new Google Pay to $21 through the new year.

From now until December 31, select rewards in the new Google Pay app are being upgraded. Firstly, that includes direct referrals, which have jumped from just $5 to a whopping $21 any time you bring a new user to the app. The reward gives both the referrer and the recipient $21 when the new user spends at least $10 using Google Pay. One person can refer up to 10 people to claim up to $210.

Beyond that, a special offer at Target in the US is offering $21 cashback on a minimum purchase of $50. The offer is valid on cards linked to Google Pay and must be manually activated within the app. From there, a purchase at a Target location or the retailer’s website of at least $50 will trigger the cashback. The offer must be activated by December 31 and then used within 45 days.

Other limited-time offers currently going on the Google Pay app include 20% cashback at REI and Burger King, as well as 10% back at PetSmart, as long as you pay in-store.

More on Google Pay:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pay

Google Pay

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches