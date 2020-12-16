The new Google Pay app brings new ways to manage your funds and exchange money between friends, but it also has a powerful rewards offering. Now, Google is boosting some rewards in the new Google Pay to $21 through the new year.

From now until December 31, select rewards in the new Google Pay app are being upgraded. Firstly, that includes direct referrals, which have jumped from just $5 to a whopping $21 any time you bring a new user to the app. The reward gives both the referrer and the recipient $21 when the new user spends at least $10 using Google Pay. One person can refer up to 10 people to claim up to $210.

Beyond that, a special offer at Target in the US is offering $21 cashback on a minimum purchase of $50. The offer is valid on cards linked to Google Pay and must be manually activated within the app. From there, a purchase at a Target location or the retailer’s website of at least $50 will trigger the cashback. The offer must be activated by December 31 and then used within 45 days.

Other limited-time offers currently going on the Google Pay app include 20% cashback at REI and Burger King, as well as 10% back at PetSmart, as long as you pay in-store.

