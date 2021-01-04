Last month, Google Podcasts introduced RSS support for shows that are not publicly listed. The Google Podcasts web experience now has a simple feed, like on mobile, to view all your episode subscriptions.

Back in August, the web client added a carousel of all the podcasts you subscribe to. It joined the existing “Subscriptions” page located in the navigation drawer.

Instead of housing a straightforward list, the same “Your subscriptions” carousel now appears here. For those that follow many shows, this might be inconvenient since only five are shown at a time. Side-scrolling can get tedious if you’re in this boat.

Meanwhile, there’s now a “Latest episodes” feed. Identical to the one that appears on the Home tab of the Android and iOS apps, this makes finding new things to listen to much more convenient as you no longer have to first select the podcast.

Show art, publish time, title, and a brief show description accompany each listing. The play button at the bottom also notes episode duration.

It’s not clear when this change rolled out, but it’s now widely available. For most users, this Subscriptions feed should be the Google Podcasts homepage instead of “Explore.”

