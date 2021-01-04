2020 saw the debut of multiple streaming juggernauts and as the first week of 2021 begins, another new service is arriving. Discovery+ is now available and you can watch on Android, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, and more.

Discovery+ is the home of non-fiction content from The Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, and more. Content from A&E, The History Channel, and Lifetime can also be found on the service. Beyond that library, too, Discovery+ also launches with over 50 original titles and more on the way.

Similar to Disney-owned Hulu, Discovery+ offers two different tiers. The base $4.99 tier offers access to all content, but ads will be played with that content. For $6.99/month, though, Discovery+ will stream ad-free. The platform also offers up to 5 user profiles and up to 4 concurrent streams at any given time.

Discovery+ is available today in the US but will expand to other countries over the next few months. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says:

As we go live with discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are. Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household’s streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world’s greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms.

If Discovery+ sounds like a good addition to your streaming library, the platform is available widely across Google platforms. You can download Discovery+ on both Android TV and the new Chromecast with Google TV. The service also works through a native app on Android as well as through the web on Chromebooks. Discovery+ also works with Chromecast devices and TVs with Chromecast built-in.

