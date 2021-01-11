TCL brought its name to the smartphone market in 2020 with a trio of options, and going into 2021, the company has two new releases. The TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE arrive starting today in select countries. Here’s what they bring to the table.

TCL 20 5G

Standing in the place of both the TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Pro from last year, the TCL 20 5G offers up a somewhat premium experience along with an affordable price tag. Starting at €299, the phone delivers Qualcomm’s 5G-capable Snapdragon 690 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card expansion slot, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB-C, and a 4,500 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+. It also ships with Android 10 but will get an update to Android 11.

TCL 20 5G also has a 6.67-inch display. which is a 1080p LCD panel. There’s a hole-punch in the center of the display, too, for the 8MP selfie camera. On the back, there are three cameras — 48MP primary, 8MP wide-angle, and 2MP macro. You’ll also find a headphone jack onboard, as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button.

TCL 20 5G is available first in Italy, launching today for the aforementioned €299 price tag. Over the coming months, TCL says it will be sold in other regions. The phone is available in “Mist Gray” and “Placid Blue.”

TCL 20 SE

Coming in at half the price is the TCL 20 SE. This device serves as a successor to the TCL 10L and costs just €149. It delivers a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and what looks to be a killer battery. The 5,000 mAh cell will charge at up to 18W over USB-C and should prove to last quite a while.

Beyond those core specs, the TCL 20 SE ships with Android 11 out of the box and a 6.82-inch 720p display. There’s a teardrop-shaped notch, too, which contains a 13MP or 8MP camera depending on the variant. There’s also a 48MP primary camera on the rear, which is backed up by a 5MP wide-angle camera and 2MP sensors for macro and depth. Like the TCL 20 5G, the SE also has a Google Assistant button and a headphone jack.

TCL 20 SE will be available for €149 starting later in January and will be sold in “Nuit Black” and “Aurora Green.”

Alongside these announcements, TCL also says that it will have three more phones debuting in Q1 2021, one of which will also support 5G. At CES 2021, the company is also showing off new Roku-powered TVs, the TCL Tab 10S, and launching three more Alcatel smartphones.

