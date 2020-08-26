The Nvidia Shield TV may very well be the best-support Android device of all time, and today, it’s getting its 25th software update. Starting today, Nvidia Shield TV models are getting the 8.2 update. Here’s what’s new.

Starting with 2019 Shield TV models, the 8.2 update delivers a big upgrade to the 4K AI upscaler. Previously limited to HD 30fps content, the AI upscaler can now handle anything from 360p to 1440p and bring that up to 2160p (4K UHD). On top of that, 60fps, live sports, and HD YouTube videos are all now supported as well. The best is still to come, too, as GeForce Now will soon add 4K 60fps upscaling on Shield TV. That will arrive with an Nvidia Games app update due to roll out in September.

Perhaps the most exciting update today comes with the Shield TV remote. In 8.2, the new Shield TV remote that’s included with 2019 models improves its customizable button. Users will have the option to customize the app or action with single-tap, double-tap, and long-press actions. This will also work if you upgrade only the remote on an older Shield TV model.

In addition to an action assigned to a single press, users can now configure a custom action for double press and long press. With over 25 actions available, the SHIELD remote is now the most customizable remote for streamers. This powerful feature works with all SHIELD TVs and the SHIELD TV app, available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Rounding out Shield Software Experience 8.2 are some further improvements to the overall media experience. Shield TV now officially supports digital projectors with IR and CEC remote support even when the Shield itself isn’t fully active. IR volume control also now works with Google Home. The new Shield Remote, too, now supports IR to change inputs on TVs and soundbars. 2015 and 2017 Shield TV models aren’t being left out either with an option to “match the frame rate of displayed content.” Native SMBv3 support has also arrived without requiring a Plex media server.

The 8.2 update is now rolling out to all Nvidia Shield TV models.

