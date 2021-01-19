With some distance from the holidays, Google is bringing back a popular deal where new Fi subscribers can get the Pixel 4a 5G for $299. Meanwhile, existing MVNO members can get the phone for $100 off.

Get up to a $200 phone discount with the purchase and activation of a Pixel 4a (5G) phone from fi.google.com. New Fi customers must bring/transfer your number to Fi from your current carrier to be eligible. Current Fi customers are eligible for $100 off.

Like in November, the full $200 discount requires “somebody who is new to Google Fi on either a new plan, or a new member as a part of an existing group plan.” Those that previously subscribed and dropped off do not qualify. Google is targeting switchers, with other requirements for the $299 Pixel 4a 5G discount being that you:

Activate the phone on a new full-service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi with your qualifying phone for 90 consecutive days. You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone.

You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible. If you choose to get a new number, you will not receive the $200 discount.

Meanwhile, existing MVNO subscribers can get the phone for $100 off. Last year, the discount was $50 more and made the 4a 5G identical in price to the regular 4a.

The discounted price is automatically applied at checkout, with the device needing to be activated “on the same account used to purchase the phone,” as well as:

“…within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days.”

The Pixel 4a 5G features the same 16-megapixel ultrawide lens found on the Pixel 5 with identical imaging/video capabilities and Snapdragon 765G processor. Other specs include a 6.2-inch display with 8-megapixel hole-punch front-facer, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 3,885 mAh battery that only charges via USB-C.

