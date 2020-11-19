After introducing new family features yesterday, Google Fi is offering a significant $200 discount on the Pixel 4a 5G for new subscribers, while existing members can take advantage of a lesser but still notable deal.

New customers get $200 off Pixel 4a (5G) when you buy and activate on Google Fi. Existing customers can upgrade and receive $150 off. Terms apply

New Fi customers — which Google defines as “somebody who is new to Google Fi on either a new plan, or a new member as a part of an existing group plan” — can purchase the Pixel 4a 5G for $299 today. This $200 discount carries the following requirements:

Activate the phone on a full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days.

You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

If you choose to get a new number, you will not receive the $200 discount.

Meanwhile, existing MVNO subscribers can get the phone for $150 off. At $349, that’s the same price as the smaller Pixel 4a, which has a lesser processor (Snapdragon 765 vs 730) and only one camera. The Pixel 4a 5G features the same 16-megapixel wide-angle lens found on the Pixel 5 and has identical imaging and video capabilities.

Other specs include a 6.2-inch display with 8-megapixel hole-punch front-facer, 128GB of storage, and 3,885 mAh that only charges via USB-C.

The discounted price is automatically applied at checkout, with the device needing to be activated “on the same account used to purchase the phone” and:

“…within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and remain active on Google Fi for 60 consecutive days.”

If there is one knock, it’s only available in “Just Black” as “Clearly White” is a Verizon exclusive in the US. Google Fi’s 5G coverage is based on T-Mobile’s network.

