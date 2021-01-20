Roku is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of TCL’s TV lineup, but the company has been producing Android TV-equipped models for a few years now. This week, TCL has confirmed that it will update its 2019 and 2020 releases to Android TV 11.

Speaking to FlatPanelsHD, TCL directly confirmed that Android TV 11 would be coming to some of its older TVs. Notably, Google’s new Chromecast is still based on Android 10, but Google did confirm that Android 11 would come to that device as well as other TVs in time. TCL may very well be among the first to launch it.

TCL says that, in Europe, it will bring Android TV 11 to its 2019 and 2020 models. This likely means that the company’s 2020 releases in the United States would get the same update at some point, but it might not arrive at the same time. TCL says to expect the update in Q3 2021.

Google has already said that its goal is to bring the new Google TV UI to current Android TV models, but that won’t be a strict requirement across the board. Many of the Android TV devices already on the market will likely stick with what they already offer.

With TCL, this could go either way. The company hasn’t directly confirmed either way, but the quick adoption of Google TV in 2021 likely means at least the 2020 generation will be updated to the updated interface. This is just a case where time will tell.

Right now, there are no official details on what Android TV 11 might bring with it aside from support for the Google TV UI.

