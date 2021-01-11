TCL is one of the biggest names in TV right now thanks to super affordable hardware that, frankly, is really good. After bringing Android TV models to the US market in 2020, TCL has just announced that it will be adopting Google TV in 2021.

At CES 2021 today, TCL announced that it would be bringing Google TV-powered models to the market this year, even expanding the company’s offerings. Instead of just powering super-affordable HD and 4K options, Google TV will be found on 8K and Mini LED models from the company this year.

TCL Google TVs will combine TCL’s industry-leading display technologies, such as Mini-LED, 8K and QLED, with Google’s new entertainment experience, to help users discover and access the content they love in stunning definition on the latest TCL screens more easily than ever before. “The introduction of TCL Google TVs will take our partnership with Google to the next level,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics. “Our theme at CES this year is ‘Experience More’ and by combining cutting-edge displays with smart and convenient content powered by Google, I am confident we will allow people around the world to do just that in 2021.”

TCL says that Google TV-powered models will be released first in the United States before expanding to other parts of the world in the future. Pricing and specific release dates are currently unknown.

