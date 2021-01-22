Though Cyberpunk 2077 was a hotly anticipated title ahead of its launch, the game was swiftly found to be a bit of a mess. Today, CD Projekt Red has released Patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing many stability fixes to all platforms, including Stadia.

For Patch 1.1, CD Projekt Red put a strong focus on fixing up and polishing the game’s many bugs and rough areas. In particular, the game should now be less prone to crashing or having its save files become corrupted. Patch 1.1 also fixes over a dozen bugs that affected Cyberpunk 2077’s various quests and side missions.

Patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for all platforms, and can be played instantly on Google Stadia with no need to wait for the update to install. Unlike Patch 1.06 that arrived on Stadia nearly a month after PC — but brought its own unique set of platform-specific fixes — Patch 1.1 is available on Stadia the same day as other platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 for Stadia

Stability Various stability improvements including: Memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, TV, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.

Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return). Quests/Open World Fixed an issue where calls from Delamain would end immediately and seem like they cannot be picked up in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive calls from Delamain when approaching relevant vehicles in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where the objective could get stuck on “Answer the call from Mr. Hands” in M’ap Tann Pèlen.

Fixed an issue where Judy could teleport underground in Pyramid Song.

Fixed an issue where it would be impossible to talk to Zen Master in Poem of The Atoms.

Fixed an issue where Takemura wouldn’t call in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to get out of the car in The Beast in Me: The Big Race.

Fixed an issue where players could stop receiving calls and messages after moving too far away from A Day In The Life area.

Fixed an issue where opening the package wouldn’t update Space Oddity.

Retro-fixed the saves affected by a rare issue where speaking to Judy in Automatic Love would be impossible due to an invisible wall. The underlying issue is under investigation.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from collecting the reward in Gig: Freedom of the Press. The quest will auto-complete for those who could not collect the reward previously, and the reward will be provided automatically.

Fixed an issue where Delamain would remain silent throughout Epistrophy if the player initially refused to help him. UI Fixed an issue where prompt for exiting braindance could be missing.

Removed an invalid item from loot. Visual Fixed an issue where a grenade’s trajectory could be displayed in photo mode.

Fixed particles’ hue appearing pink when viewed close up.

Fixed cars spawning incorrectly in Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City. Achievements Fixed an issue where completing one of the assaults in progress in Santo Domingo would sometimes not contribute toward progression for The Jungle achievement, preventing its completion. Miscellaneous Addressed the issue responsible for saves getting oversized (related to the modifier indicating if the item is crafted), and trimmed the excess size from already existing saves (note: this won’t fix PC save files corrupted before 1.06 update).

Fixed an issue where input could stop registering upon opening the weapon wheel and performing an action.

Fixed an issue where the “Continue” button in the Main Menu could load an end game save. Stadia-specific Concert audio should no longer be inaudible in Never Fade Away.

Fixed corrupted textures on several melee weapons.

Tweaked default deadzone settings to be more responsive. Note: the change will not affect settings unless they’re set to default.

