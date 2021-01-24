A handful of Google services today are available as Progressive Web Apps. Following Music and TV, the main YouTube site can now be installed as a PWA for quick dedicated access.
Progressive Web App support for YouTube.com was added over the past few days. In Chrome, the telltale plus-in-a-circle icon appears directly in the Omnibox, with users prompted to “Install app.” This differs from the browser’s manual overflow menu “Install” option, which has been available for quite some time now.
Afterwards, you get a large red play logo in your app launcher to open YouTube in a window that lacks the address bar and other UI elements for a dedicated experience. Shelf pinning (like on Chrome OS) provides immediate access to what’s playing.
This ability to install the main site joins PWAs for YouTube Music (October 2019) and YouTube TV (January 2020), thus completing the family. Meanwhile, other Google sites include:
- Google Stadia is now fully playable on iOS with a dedicated web app
- Duo rolling out web group calls with up to 32 people, adds online PWA
- Chat rolling out Progressive Web App to replace Electron client
- Drive can now be used as a Progressive Web App
- Google Photos can now be used as a Progressive Web App
More about YouTube:
- [Update: Back again] YouTube TV is now ‘YT TV’ on Android homescreens
- YouTube reminds Premium users that they have YouTube Music by adding to sidebar
- YouTube․com adds voice commands to search, navigate, and play
- YouTube partnering to use its scale to widely surface trusted health videos
Thanks @ypsingh0199
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.