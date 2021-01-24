YouTube․com is now available to install as a Progressive Web App

- Jan. 24th 2021 3:00 am PT

0

A handful of Google services today are available as Progressive Web Apps. Following Music and TV, the main YouTube site can now be installed as a PWA for quick dedicated access.

Progressive Web App support for YouTube.com was added over the past few days. In Chrome, the telltale plus-in-a-circle icon appears directly in the Omnibox, with users prompted to “Install app.” This differs from the browser’s manual overflow menu “Install” option, which has been available for quite some time now.

Afterwards, you get a large red play logo in your app launcher to open YouTube in a window that lacks the address bar and other UI elements for a dedicated experience. Shelf pinning (like on Chrome OS) provides immediate access to what’s playing.

This ability to install the main site joins PWAs for YouTube Music (October 2019) and YouTube TV (January 2020), thus completing the family. Meanwhile, other Google sites include:

YouTube install PWA

Thanks @ypsingh0199

