YouTube Music is now Google’s only song streaming service after Play Music was deprecated last year, though transfers are still available. A small tweak sees YouTube Music being prominently advertised on the YouTube.com sidebar.

When signed in as a Premium subscriber, the compact navigation rail and expanded drawer previously consisted of Home, Trending, Subscriptions, Originals, and Library. “YouTube Music” is now the penultimate item and opens music.youtube.com. It’s similar to the top bar in the main Android and iOS clients.

Like Originals, this addition helps advertise the fact that the $11.99 subscription to use the site without advertising features an entire streaming service. When listening to a song on YouTube proper, the mobile apps already prompt you to open YouTube Music for a more dedicated experience.

YouTube Music in the sidebar has been rolling out over the course of this week. It looks to be geared towards existing subscribers as “Originals” does not currently appear for those that don’t pay or are logged out. That said, since YouTube Music is usable with ads, it might be eventually advertised to all YouTube visitors.





