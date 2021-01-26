Cloud streaming has benefits for gaming, as we’ve seen with Google Stadia, but it’s not all about high-end, graphically demanding titles. Sometimes, it’s just about making games easy to access. Today, “Plex Arcade” is launching as a way to stream classic video games to Android and Android TV devices, Chrome, and more.

Plex got its start as a way to stream things like music, movies, and television shows from your home computer or a server to any of your favorite devices. With the announcement of Plex Arcade, the streaming server app is expanding into another major form of media: video games — specifically retro games.

Like Stadia, GeForce Now, and other game streaming services, the idea behind Plex Arcade is to stream games from a Plex server in a remote location — or in your own home — back to your device. The underlying tech comes from Parsec — a free remote gaming application — which makes it possible to have the low-latency stream needed for playable games.

For now, Plex Arcade only allows you to stream games from one of about a dozen consoles, with the emulation aspects being handled by the open source LibRetro project. Out of the box, included with your subscription, you also gain access to a small library of classic Atari games.

Atari 2600

Atari 5200

Atari 7800

Sega Genesis / 32X

Sega Game Gear

Sega Master System Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Super Nintendo (SNES)

Nintendo 64

Nintendo Game Boy Color

Nintendo Game Boy Advance

Arcade (MAME)

Plex Arcade does come with some other restrictions. For one, the server hosting your games will need to be Windows or macOS-based and have a Parsec compatible graphics card. Those hosting Plex from a Linux machine, NAS, or Nvidia Shield TV won’t be able to host games yet.

Further, gameplay is limited to Android, iOS, Chrome, Apple TV, and Android/Google TV too. Similarly, there are no guarantees for which controllers will or won’t work, with Plex recommending you use a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller.

If you’ve got all the right hardware, Plex Arcade is available for $4.99 per month and comes with a free one-week trial of the service.

