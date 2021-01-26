In the world of cheap fitness bands, the Xiaomi Mi Band series is arguably the go-to option. According to a new report, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 may come with an in-built GPS, SpO2 or blood oxygen level sensor, plus support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The report has come from code-digger Magical Unicorn over on Logger.fr (h/t XDA), which confirmed the existence of the upcoming smart wearable, which has the codename “Pangu” and model number XMSH16HM. After doing some further digging into the Zepp app, evidence was found of the existence of two Xiaomi Mi Band 6 devices.

One is a China-only variant with model number XMSH16HM, while there is also evidence of a global version that sports model number XMSH15HM. Like prior models, the Chinese model comes with NFC, but the global version looks like it will come without — possibly due to payment platform limitations.

Magical Unicorn found some notable animation files and some new watch faces alongside string snippets that drop the biggest hints that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will include an in-built GPS tracking unit and SpO2 sensor:





Open Mi Fit and turn on GPS on your phone GPS is available GPS signal is weak Lost GPS signal Couldnt position the GPS, please try again in an open space. Couldnt position the GPS, open the app to update the AGPS to speed up the positioning. GPS signal recovery Couldnt position the GPS, it will be repositioned. GPS is turned off automatically after 30 minutes of inactivity. The app needs to be opened and GPS location permissions must be granted in order to use this workout.

Other notables include 19 new potential workout modes that can be tracked:

Indoor fitness

Indoor ice skating

HIIT

Core training

Stretching

Stepper

Gymnastics

Pilates

Street dance

Dance Zumba

Cricket

Bowling

Basketball

Volleyball

Table tennis

Badminton

Boxing

Kickboxing

Given how popular and affordable the Xiaomi Mi Band series has been, the Mi Band 6 looks like it could end up providing one of the biggest upgrades in recent years. Having the ability to monitor your SpO2 levels might be a big seller for the Mi Band 6, while GPS tracking means even more accurate tracking without needing to carry your connected smartphone at all times.

Alexa support might be a big boon for some people as some strings more or less confirm that Amazon’s AI assistant will join the Mi AI option for voice-powered controls of your fitness band. It’s a shame we are unlikely to see the Google Assistant, but this is a good start.

Unable to use Alexa without a connected phone. The band is uploading data, Alexa is temporarily unavailable. Alexa

We’ll just have to wait and see what the affordable fitness-focused wearable will bring to the table in the — hopefully — not too distant future.

More on Xiaomi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: